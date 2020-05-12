Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,925 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.76. 7,322,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,940,158. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

