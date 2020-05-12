Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 3,816 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,451 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

ADBE traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.61. 950,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.