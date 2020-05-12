Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 6,786 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

