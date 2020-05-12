Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 704 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,946,812. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

