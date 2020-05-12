Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.38% of Assurant worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 2,036.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NYSE AIZ traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 199,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.32. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

