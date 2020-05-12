Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,677 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.18% of IHS Markit worth $44,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. 85,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,777. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 53,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,339,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,043.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 828,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,382,514. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

