Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.13 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 344,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.