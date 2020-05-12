Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $15.81 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $308.06. The stock had a trading volume of 968,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

