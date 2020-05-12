Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $34.40 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.06% of Becton Dickinson and worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.39. 500,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.