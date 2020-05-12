Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $48.29 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $48,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.68. The stock had a trading volume of 719,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,581. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

