Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,486 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,019,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

