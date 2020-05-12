Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,279 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

