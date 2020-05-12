Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 46,874 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.18% of IDEX worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,464,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,822,000 after purchasing an additional 271,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $152.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.77 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

