Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 68,429 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.8% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 29,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $113,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

