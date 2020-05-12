NOIA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.06 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $169,695.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.03603831 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.