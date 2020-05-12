Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market capitalization of $355,199.14 and $611.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02109738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00178395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,343,535 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

