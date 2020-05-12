Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

