Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Nomura by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 383,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

