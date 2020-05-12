Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €15.50 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARL. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.50 ($23.84).

ARL traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €14.64 ($17.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a market cap of $875.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a twelve month high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

