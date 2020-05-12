Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,700 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 15th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $6.85 on Tuesday, hitting $160.83. 186,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,236. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $180.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

