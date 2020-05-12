North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NRT traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,672. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 88.97% and a return on equity of 6,250.22%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

In other North European Oil Royalty Trust news, insider Ahron H. Haspel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

