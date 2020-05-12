Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.62% from the company’s current price.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NOG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,993,768. Northern Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.45.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,379.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 276,384 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 1,444.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 416,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 389,534 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 890.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 940,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 2,093,439 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at $120,000.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.