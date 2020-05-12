Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $2,820,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.