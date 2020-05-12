Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $951,919.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.47. 922,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,050. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.04. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

