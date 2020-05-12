Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CWSRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.75 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.85 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.