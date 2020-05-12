Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,112. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.