NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 808,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 986,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 538,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,696. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,265 shares of company stock worth $709,181. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

