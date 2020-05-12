NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,264,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,700,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,260,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,450,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NLOK stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

