Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,012 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

