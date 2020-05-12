Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 838.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 16.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,330,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 188,354 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE NVS traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. 1,438,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.