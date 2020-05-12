Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $38.50

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $38.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s current price.

NVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.83. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $11,674,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 425,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services increased its stake in Novavax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services now owns 144,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Novavax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

