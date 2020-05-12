Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $45.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

NVAX traded up $14.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. 67,895,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,549. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

