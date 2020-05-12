Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVAX. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Novavax from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.