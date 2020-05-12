Novavax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 24,059 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 8,592 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 124.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Novavax by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 152,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $15.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. 74,014,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,139,549. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

