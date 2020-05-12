Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Given Market Perform Rating at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Ascendiant Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 407.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Novus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 257,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,717. Novus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.51% of Novus Therapeutics worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

