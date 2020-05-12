NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Short Interest Update

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after buying an additional 3,165,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 2,625,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

