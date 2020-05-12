NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

