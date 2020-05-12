NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

DCMYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NTT Docomo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS DCMYY traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. 39,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. NTT Docomo has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.15%. As a group, analysts expect that NTT Docomo will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

