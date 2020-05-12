Nuggets 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.64 or 0.02150068 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00090522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00180017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00042582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

