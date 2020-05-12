Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $66.94 million and $2.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.56 or 0.00313722 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.02146754 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00090626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00181212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,891 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

