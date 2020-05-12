Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

