Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 290.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,731 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 684,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 450,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 44,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 114,402 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 373,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE JPC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 29,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,572. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

