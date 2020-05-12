NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $926,487,000 after acquiring an additional 687,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,091,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average is $244.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market cap of $198.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

