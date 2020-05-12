NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9,573.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 98,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 97,836 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.93.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.47. 5,629,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.07 and its 200-day moving average is $244.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $324.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

