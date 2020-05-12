NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.87. 8,155,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $324.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.88. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

