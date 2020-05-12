NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $10,841,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.94. 8,654,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.93.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

