NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 58,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $178.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,877.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,807.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,501.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR will post 154.6 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,430.17.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

