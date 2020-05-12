Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OVLY traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $112.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

In related news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 168,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,195 shares of company stock worth $78,997. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

