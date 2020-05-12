OAX Price Tops $0.0331 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Gate.io and HitBTC. OAX has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $64,445.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.22 or 0.02114019 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00090104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00181767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OAX launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,516,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

