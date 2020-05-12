OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 918,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OFG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 347,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000. State Street Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OFG Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

